Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out clear and cold with lows in the 20’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 5 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 65. Tomorrow and Monday will be even milder with a blend of low to mid 70’s. The only negative could be dry and breezy conditions each day. Please stay aware of all wildfire concerns!

Cooler weather will be in the cards for Tuesday with a blend of 40’s and 50’s, followed by the frozen upper 20’s and low 30’s by Wednesday and Thursday. Snowflakes may also be flying by Thursday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris