Good Saturday morning everyone!

We may be waking up to some fresh snow on the ground. Overnight snow showers will continue moving south out of our area around daybreak. Not much in the way of accumulating snow is expected, but don’t let your guard down, we could have some slick spots here and there. Temperature-wise, as you can imagine – it’s cold! We are seeing the 20’s early with wind chills in the teens. Bundle up in layers if venturing outside. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with north winds becoming variable at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should slowly moderate into the 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will see sunshine, light winds, and highs around 60, while Monday (Valentine’s Day), should top out in the mid to upper 60’s. The breezy upper 60’s and low 70’s will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by windy and much colder weather by Thursday with possibly a rain/snow mix, and numbers only in the 30’s and low 40’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris