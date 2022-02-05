Hello everyone,

This morning will start out very cold with lows in the single digits and low teens. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 40’s and low 50’s during the afternoon. The only negative will be the breezy winds, putting a chill into the air. Tomorrow should hold steady in the 40’s, while Monday and Tuesday look to warm into the 50’s and mid-60’s, respectively.

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected over the weekend, or next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris