Good Saturday morning everyone!

Today will start out clear and cold with morning lows in the low to mid 20’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming well into the 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 65. Tomorrow will see a mix of 50’s and low 60’s, while Monday could warm back into the middle 60’s. The 60’s look to continue on Tuesday (February 1), followed by windy and much colder weather by midweek.

Regarding precipitation, no rain or snow is expected through Tuesday, but could return on Wednesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris