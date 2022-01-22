Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning!



Today is starting out quite cold with morning lows in the upper teens and 20’s. Also, a few flurries might be seen across our far northwest counties for a brief period of time. No snow is expected for Amarillo, however, in fact we will see plenty of sunshine with light and variable winds, and highs back in the 40’s. Tomorrow and Monday should be pleasant with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday look to turn colder with pockets of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris