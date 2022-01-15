Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone,



We are continuing with very windy and frozen weather. North winds are howling between 20 to 40 mph, with temperatures hovering in the low 20’s. Wind chills, however, are bitterly cold running close to zero, and in the single digits. Bundle up in layers and try to limit the amount of time that you are outside. Hypothermia is the main concern. As the day progresses forward, cloud cover from this morning will give way to a clearing sky this afternoon. Wind speeds, however, will stay strong with a range of 25 to 35 mph, out of the north. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30’s and low 40’s.



After sunset, the winds will finally start to wind down, becoming light and variable by tomorrow morning. Light winds look to continue throughout tomorrow with numbers running in the frozen teens and low 20’s early, giving way to the upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Monday (Martin Luther King Day), will be even warmer with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures hovering close to 65.



Lastly, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through midweek.



Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist John Harris