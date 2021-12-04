Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone.

We are starting out on a cold note with lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with north winds becoming variable at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures look to hover around a range of 50’s and low 60’s. All in all, not a cold day, but just cooler than recent days. Tomorrow should warm back into a range of upper 60’s to mid 70’s, followed by the much cooler 40’s on Monday. The downside to both days will be breezy to windy conditions with variable winds of 15 to 30 mph. Coats and sweaters will definitely come in handy for Monday!

Regarding precipitation – since no rain or snow is in the forecast through at least Tuesday, the wildfire dangers will be present. Please continue to be cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris