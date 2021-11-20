Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone,

Today will start out chilly with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with west-northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 73. Tomorrow however, will see another cold front moving through, dropping numbers back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. But no worries, the upper 60’s may return on Monday, followed by the low to mid 70’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day, however, looks to turn damp and cooler with a mix of 40’s and low 50’s. As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris