Weekend Weather Outlook

Hello everyone,

This morning we are starting out on a chilly note with lows close the freezing mark of 32. As today unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming nicely into the upper 60’s and 70’s during the afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out near 73. Tomorrow may feel a little bit of a setback with the 60’s area wide, while Monday and Tuesday could warm into the 70’s and low 80’s.

Unfortunately, no rain or snow is expected through early next week. As a result, wildfire threats may increase on any days when we have gusty winds. Please stay aware of all wildfire concerns!



Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist John Harris