Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,



Today is starting out slightly cool with lows in the 50’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming well into the 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 86. A weak cold front could drift through late tonight sending temperatures back into the 70’s by tomorrow afternoon. Much warmer weather looks to return on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s.



Regarding precipitation, a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible for late this evening across our south and southeast counties. Severe weather is not expected at this time, however, if you have a storm close to your location, be aware of sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of small hail.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist John Harris