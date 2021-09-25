Weekend Weather Outlook

Hello everyone,


This afternoon will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm.  With southwest winds running between 5 to 20 mph, temperatures look to rise into the upper 80’s.  Amarillo should top out close to 88.  Tomorrow and Monday will follow suit with sunshine and highs in the upper 80’s to about 90.  Slightly cooler weather returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of low to mid 80’s.  Also, a chance of showers and thunderstorms could be in play on both of those days.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

