Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,



Temperatures are starting out on a slightly cool note with a blend of 50’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with light south winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 80’s and low 90’s during the afternoon. Tomorrow and Monday could turn hotter with highs back in the 90’s, while Tuesday (the last day of summer), may be windy and much cooler with a mix of 70’s and low 80’s. After starting out in the upper 40’s and low 50’s for Wednesday, the afternoon should be nice with a return to the mid to upper 80’s. By the way, the Autumnal Equinox occurs at 2:21 pm on Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected over the weekend but might return in the way of a few thunderstorms on Monday night.



Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist John Harris