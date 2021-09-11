Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,



Today will start out pleasant with lows in the 60’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny ( albeit hazy), day is expected with breezy, hot southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. If Amarillo hits 101 – this number will tie 101 from 1910. Slightly less hot conditions should return by tomorrow and Monday with temperatures easing back into the low to mid 90’s.



Regarding rainfall, a slight chance of thunderstorms might visit our northern counties on Sunday and Monday. A slightly better chance of rain area wide could occur by midweek with temperatures falling back into the 80’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist John Harris