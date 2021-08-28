Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,



Today will start out pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with humid southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 93. Also, another round of (non-severe), thunderstorms could drift into our western counties late this afternoon and evening with sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain. No rain is expected in Amarillo tonight.



That could change for tomorrow, however, as scattered showers and storms are expected area wide during the late afternoon and evening hours. And once again, severe weather is not expected at this time, but watch out for lightning, sudden gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours. The chance of rain looks to continue into Monday.



Regarding temperatures- tomorrow and Monday should hold steady in the upper 80’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday will heat back into the muggy and hot 90’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist John Harris