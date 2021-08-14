Weekend Weather Outlook

Good morning,



We are waking up to a humid and damp sky with cool morning lows around 60. As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky will continue with light north winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should hover in a range from the upper 70’s to upper 80’s across the area. Amarillo could top out around 82. Also, widely scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms look to continue on and off throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden downburst winds, and locally heavy downpours.



Tomorrow will see our rain chances coming to an end temporarily during the afternoon. As a result, temperatures will start to crawl back into the 80’s and low 90’s. Monday and Tuesday could see highs in the low 90’s, while Wednesday might drop back into the 80’s. Additional thunderstorms could occur on and off from Monday through Midweek.



Have a safe and fun weekend everyone,



Chief Meteorologist John Harris