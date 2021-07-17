Weekend Weather Outlook

Hello everyone,



We are waking up to a mild morning with lows close to 70. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with south winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming back into the 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will see similar weather with highs in the 80’s and low 90’s. By Monday, however, much cooler conditions look to return with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80’s. The low 80’s could continue Tuesday and Wednesday.



Rainfall wise – hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible today, increasing in areal coverage tonight and early tomorrow morning. Additional showers and storms look likely for tomorrow night and Monday. At this juncture, severe weather should stay on the low side, however, occasional thunderstorms could pulse strong, producing pockets of small hail, sudden downburst winds, and heavy rain. Tropical downpours could create flooding conditions for areas where the ground is saturated from previous rains.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! Please remember, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern!



Chief Meteorologist John Harris