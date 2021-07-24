Weekend Weather Outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Good Saturday morning, 

We are waking up to pleasant weather with lows in the 60’s and low 70’s.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures will respond, heating up into the 90’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out close to 93.  Tomorrow and Monday will follow suit with highs in the 90’s.  Unfortunately, a mix of 90’s and low 100’s could be instore daily from Tuesday through next weekend. 

Regarding precipitation – we do have a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms across our western counties this evening, and possibly hit or miss thundershowers for tomorrow and Monday.  If you are lucky enough to have a storm near your location, be aware a sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning.  Severe weather is not expected over the weekend, or on Monday. 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss