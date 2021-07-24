Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to pleasant weather with lows in the 60’s and low 70’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating up into the 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 93. Tomorrow and Monday will follow suit with highs in the 90’s. Unfortunately, a mix of 90’s and low 100’s could be instore daily from Tuesday through next weekend.

Regarding precipitation – we do have a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms across our western counties this evening, and possibly hit or miss thundershowers for tomorrow and Monday. If you are lucky enough to have a storm near your location, be aware a sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning. Severe weather is not expected over the weekend, or on Monday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris