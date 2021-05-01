Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning, and welcome to May!

Today will start out cool with lows in the 40’s and low 50’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky will be seen with light southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming nicely into the 70’s and low 80’s during the afternoon. No rain is expected for Amarillo, or points north, but a shower or two could occur across our southeast counties.

The 80’s and even a few low 90’s could be in place for tomorrow, followed by blustery and much cooler weather on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the low 70’s and 60’s respectively.

Regarding precipitation, no rain is expected for Amarillo today or tomorrow. Monday into Tuesday morning, however, could see showers and thunderstorms returning to the area.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris