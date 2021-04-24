Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Quiet weather returns to the Panhandles this weekend with warming temperatures. Today will start out clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 70’s for this afternoon. Tomorrow and Monday will see temperatures skyrocket with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday look to cool back into the 70’s and 60’s respectively.

The big negative to the summertime warmth for tomorrow and Monday will be parched westerly winds. A wildfire threat could come to fruition on both days. Please be very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Regarding precipitation – Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning could possibly see a few showers and thunderstorms.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris