Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out cold with morning lows around the freezing mark of 32. As the day unfolds, a partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected with light northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should moderate into a range of upper 40’s to mid 50’s for this afternoon. No rain is expected, but the air will be cool, so jackets and sweaters will continue to come in handy.

Tomorrow could start out frozen with lows around 30 at daybreak. But few worries, mild weather will return during the afternoon with light southwest winds, and highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Monday may warm close to 70, while Tuesday looks to cool back into the blustery 50’s. Also, by Monday night into Tuesday morning, a brief rain/snow mix will be possible. Little to no accumulation of snow is expected at this time.

Wednesday and Thursday will turn breezy and warmer with highs around 70, along with a slight chance for thunderstorms on Thursday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris