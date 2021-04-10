Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone!

We are waking up to chilly weather with light northwest winds. Temperatures may start out slightly below freezing across our north and northwest counties with a blend of upper 20’s and low 30’s. Amarillo should stay just above freezing with lows around 35. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the upper 60’s and 70’s for this afternoon. Tomorrow will be even warmer, but occasionally breezy, with a mix of 70’s and 80’s. By Monday and Tuesday, however, cooler weather looks to return, with temperatures holding steady in the 60’s for both days. Also, rain chances look to improve by midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris