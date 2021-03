Good Saturday morning everyone,

This morning we will have low’s in the 30’s across the region. Expect a windy but sunny afternoon with southerly winds coming in at about 22 mph. As Sunday approaches, we will have lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Highs will be in the lower 70’s for your first day of spring! We can expect partial cloud coverage with breezy conditions with winds coming in at about 18 mph.

Enjoy your weekend!