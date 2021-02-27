Weekend weather outlook

Good Saturday morning

Today will continue to warm with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs in the upper 60’s, if not a few low 70’s. Amarillo should top out close to 70. By tomorrow, however, another cold front will plow south across the region, increasing northerly winds, and dropping temperatures into the 40’s and low 50’s. No rain or snow is expected, but could return for Monday, March 1.

As of this writing, an upper-level low developing over the Western U.S., will move east across our area by Monday. Depending on its exact path, and the thermodynamic profile of the atmosphere, the Panhandles could see a rain/snow mix. Our southern counties look to be favored, but a slight northern movement of the upper-level low, could include all of our area. Some minor accumulating snow also needs to be considered as a possibility – depending on the temperature profile at that time. Speaking of temperatures, at ground level, we should see a blend of 30’s, 40’s, and low 50’s.

Warmer weather looks to return quickly, with highs back in the 60’s and low 70’s by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris