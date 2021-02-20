Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Today should continue to warm with sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and highs in the 50’s and low 60’s for this afternoon. The 50’s will occur over drying ground, where the snow is continuing to melt, or mostly melted. Tomorrow could see a little bit of a setback with temperatures cooling into the 40’s area wide, while Monday and Tuesday look pleasant, with a range of 50’s, 60’s, and even a few low 70’s. Unfortunately though, windy and colder weather are expected by midweek, with possibly some snow by Thursday. Now in saying this, it’s not set in stone just yet, so check back for updated forecasts throughout the week.

Lastly, driving conditions will still continue to be somewhat dicey at night, as the slushy melting snow refreezes on some roadways. Don’t let your guard down, slow way down, and drive very cautiously.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris