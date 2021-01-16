Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

The very windy weather from the last couple of days will give way to docile conditions this weekend. Today will start out calm and cold with morning lows in the 20’s. As the day unfolds, a partly cloudy sky is expected with light and variable winds. Temperatures should moderate back into the low to mid 50’s for this afternoon. Tomorrow will continue docile with temperatures hovering around 50, while Monday (Martin Luther King Day), might see highs in the 50’s, if not a few low 60’s. Colder weather looks to return on Tuesday with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s.

Regarding precipitation – as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through Monday. A slightly better chance for a rain/snow mix could occur on Tuesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris