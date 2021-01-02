Weekend Weather Outlook

Good afternoon everyone and Happy New Year! We had a chilly start to our day with a low of 24 degrees with mostly sunny conditions that followed. We can however expect for some partial cloud coverage to make its way into our region. Highs today will be in the low to mid 40's with calm to moderate varying winds. For tonight, we will tracking a light rain/snow shower that could possibly affect our South/Southeastern counties. Lows will be in the 20's and 30's.

Mostly sunny conditions for our weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's with calm to moderate westerly winds. As we begin our work week, we'll see some milder conditions with a high of 62 for your Tuesday. A cold front will however make its way across our region Tuesday into Wednesday dropping our temperatures for a high of 53 for your Wednesday. We can expect calm to moderate Northerly winds and a chance for precipitation. These cooler conditions will stay for Thursday and Friday for highs in the low to mid 50's.