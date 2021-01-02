Weekend Weather Outlook

Mostly sunny conditions for our weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s with calm to moderate westerly winds. As we begin our work week, we’ll see some milder conditions with a high of 62 for your Tuesday. A cold front will however make its way across our region Tuesday into Wednesday dropping our temperatures for a high of 53 for your Wednesday. We can expect calm to moderate Northerly winds and a chance for precipitation. These cooler conditions will stay for Thursday and Friday for highs in the low to mid 50’s.