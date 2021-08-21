Weekend Weather Forecast

Good morning



Saturday will start out quiet with lows around 70. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with south wind of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s. Amarillo should top out around 92. Also, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the evening hours and overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of small hail. Not everyone will see rain today.

Tomorrow and Monday look to be quiet and hot with highs in the low to mid 90’s, followed by additional thunderstorms on Tuesday with temperatures around 96.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris