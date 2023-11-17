Hello everyone!

The cold front that plowed through early this morning is now well south of the Panhandles. As a result, winds speeds are light out of the north, and we are seeing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are responding, moderating back into the 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 64. Tomorrow will start out mostly clear with morning lows in the 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and daytime highs in the 60’s and low 70’s. Sunday should be about the same with the 60’s and low 70’s, before windy and markedly colder weather moves in on Monday. Temperature will nosedive into the 40’s and low 50’s, with windchills in the cold 30’s.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through tomorrow afternoon. By late in the evening, however, possible rain showers could spread from west to east across the Panhandles – exiting into Western Oklahoma by daybreak Sunday. Also, Monday could see a light rain/snow mix across parts of the area.

Lastly, looking ahead at the weather for Thanksgiving Day, sunshine is expected with a blend of 60’s during the afternoon.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris