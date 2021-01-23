Weekend outlook; Possible snow Sunday night

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out overcast and cold with lows in the 20’s, and areas of ice fog. As the day unfolds, the fog should lift by mid-morning, giving way to sunshine and breezy conditions. The downsloping winds responsible for the breezy conditions will be blowing in from the west – increasing upwards of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the low to mid 60’s for this afternoon.

Tomorrow, however, may stay overcast, breezy, and slightly cooler with a blend of 40’s and 50’s. Also, light rain showers could develop during the late-night hours, mixing in with snow after midnight. Only minor accumulations snow, if any, are expected at this time. The better odds for beneficial moisture will stay north and east of the Panhandles.

Cloudy skies look to continue on Monday and Tuesday with the cool 40’s, followed by sunshine for midweek with highs back in the 50’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris