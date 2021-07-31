Weekend outlook; July to August weather

Good Saturday morning everyone,

Today will be a day of change, as a cool front slowly drifts south into the area. This afternoon will still be hot with temperatures heating into the 90’s, if not a few low 100’s. Tomorrow, however, will see markedly cooler weather as the frontal boundary surges through the entire viewing area. The 80’s will be commonplace with a chance of widely scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms. Speaking of rain, we could see pop-up thundershowers across the Panhandles today, followed by additional thunderstorms late tonight.

This entire week ahead looks to stay unseasonably cool with temperatures hovering only in the upper 70’s and 80’s, daily! Plus, at this juncture, the chances of rain will continue. What a way to start August!

Circling back to this weekend, severe weather should be limited, but not completely absent. A few of the thunderstorms that form this evening and again tomorrow could pulse strong to occasionally marginally severe. The main hazards would be sudden strong downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of hail. Stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location, and seek shelter until it passes by.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris