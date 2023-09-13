Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s across the High Plains. The stretch of 70s is still ongoing for the next four days, with areas to the north in the upper 60s. Rain this morning is favoring the top half of the viewing area. By this evening scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on tap for central parts of the Panhandle. For us in Amarillo, we have a good chance for some rain this evening and into tonight. Still forecasting for areas across the Panhandles to see 1″ of rainfall within the next three days with localized heavier amounts. The Weather Prediction Center also holding onto the same outlook as our next chance of moisture will be on Thursday morning and Friday throughout the day. Temps look to increase back into the 80s starting Sunday and into next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas