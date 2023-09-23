Hello everyone, and welcome to fall!

The autumn season officially begins at 1:50 this morning. Now in saying this, today’s weather will actually feel more like late summer with a mostly sunny sky, north winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming back into the upper 80’s and 90’s. Tomorrow, however, should be slightly cooler with a sunny sky and temperatures holding steady in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

But the summer season refuses to give up with numbers returning to the mid to upper 80’s for Monday and Tuesday, and the low 90’s on Wednesday and Thursday. Also, a slight chance for a thunderstorm will be seen by midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable first weekend of autumn, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris