Midweek cold front; Flurries and sprinkles tomorrow?

Yesterday’s springtime warmth with highs in the 70’s, is a fleeting moment. Today a cold front continues to plow south across the area with blustery and cooler weather. As a result, temperatures for this afternoon look to hold steady in the 40’s and low 50’s. Tomorrow will continue the downward trend with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. Also, a slight chance for a light wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible. Nothing heavy, but just a messy cold day.

Friday should start another warming trend with high temperatures back in the 60’s, while Saturday and Sunday will see a breezy mix of 50’s and low 60’s. Also, possible rain showers might occur across our eastern counties for Sunday evening, followed by a mix of rain and snow area wide on Monday, March 1.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris