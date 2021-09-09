We heat up once again for today

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our day under a slightly cool morning once again as we are seeing those temperatures in the 60s for the majority of the Panhandle for this Thursday. Temperatures are going to be climbing up into those 90s across the viewing area for this afternoon as the temperatures are going to be well above average for this time of year. Winds will pick up by this afternoon gusting at times up to 20 to 25 mph.

A high pressure will continue to build over the four corners for today and those temperatures are going to be climbing up into the triple digit mark by Friday and Saturday. Overall, temperatures will stay well above average for this time of year throughout the next couple of days with breezy conditions. The next cool down does come into play as a make up our way into the middle of next week .

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas