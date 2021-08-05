We begin to warm into the weekend

News Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Thursday morning with some cloud cover. This will continue to move out west to east though mid-morning. Our temp have fallen into the 60s and 70s this morning. We will warm up into the 90s for this evening with some light winds. As a ridge will move into the region for the weekend, our temps will continue to climb. We have a good chance of seeing triple digit temps for portions of the Panhandle for Saturday and Sunday. Heat Advisories will likely be in place.

For Saturday we will also see a front move into the viewing area. This will pop up the chance for some late storms. Then the next round of moisture doesn’t seem to arrive until Tuesday of next week.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas