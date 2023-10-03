AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Howdy folks and good Tuesday evening. I’m Meteorologist Chris Martin, filling in for Chief Meteorologist John Harris tonight and we’re watching for the next round of thunderstorms to develop over the far eastern counties of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles after 4 pm.

Some storms will be capable of large hail and strong straight-line winds. Thankfully the tornado threat is very low but we’ll continue to monitor the situation. Remember, if you hear thunder, head indoors. Most of the storms will be over or left our area by 10 p.m. but we may see a few thundershowers in the morning as well.

Your Wednesday will start out with lows in the 50s and 60s as a cold front moves in. Storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon along that front as it settles over the southern Texas Panhandle and severe weather is not out of the question. We will see highs in the 70s and low 80s.

The rest of the week looks to be pretty decent and calm with highs in the 70s and chillier mornings. Temperatures start trending upwards this weekend but conditions are still looking nice.

Have a wonderful night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin