Warming up into the weekend, slight rain chances

Good morning, folks!

It’s Friday and temps will be in the ballpark of right around seasonal as temps return to the 90s. For this morning we are watching a low-pressure system in West Texas and a high pressure over the four corners. Both of these are giving us a tight pressure gradient once again in the Panhandle. Expect breezy winds once more for today as winds will relax in the late hours. Temps this morning on the mild side and clear skies. Perfect conditions to view the full moon.

For this weekend, the heat cranks up as temps will run above average. Rain chances for Saturday and Sunday are minimal but we could see a few isolated storms in the afternoon hours for both days.

Enjoy the weekend.

Maria Pasillas