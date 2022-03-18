Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s and under a clear sky. We saw some moisture yesterday across the majority of the Panhandle. That system has not moved out of the state. Windy conditions overnight with conditions downgrading to breezy by mid-morning. Temps will still be below seasonal for today but a warmup as we get into the Spring season. High for today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s setting us around 5-10 degrees below seasonal. For this weekend, 70s are back!

Our next shot of moisture still on track for t-showers on Monday and that transitioning to mixed precipitation into Tuesday. More details to come.

Have a great weekend,



Meteorologist Maria Pasillas