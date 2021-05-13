Warmer with daily thunderstorm chances

Good afternoon,

Today will see a partly sunny sky with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the pleasant low to mid 70’s. Also, a few thunderstorms could make their way into our area from the northwest, later this evening. One or two the storms could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and brief heavy downpours.

Tomorrow should see a mix of 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday could heat into the upper 80’s, if not a few low 90’s. Also, thunderstorms look to make a return for Friday and the weekend. Severe weather will more than likely be expected with the stronger storms. Please stay up with the latest forecasts as we travel into this upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris