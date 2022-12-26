Good Morning, everyone!

We are looking at another seasonal day for us in the Panhandle. Our high temperatures for this afternoon range from the mid 40’s to low 50’s. We are expecting a sunny afternoon with calm light winds, as well. For tomorrow morning, we are going to have a cold start in the 20’s to low 30’s. We are going to see some high wind conditions for all day tomorrow. There is a warming trend occurring during our workweek from Tuesday through Thursday. With these warm temperatures, come high wind conditions. On Wednesday, we could expect wind gusts up to 46 mph. For our New Years weekend forecast, we will continue to see breezy conditions with temps being above seasonal. Have a great Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel