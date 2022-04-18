Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We are tracking those clear skies this morning, but cloud cover will increase as we progress into the afternoon. Still watching for some breezy conditions off and on throughout the day with the occasional gust of 25 mph. Temperature for today will be below seasonal for us in central parts of the Panhandle. We are tracking a change in our weather pattern as the potential of some showers could be in place for tomorrow. Scattered showers with some embedded thunderstorms down south.

This workweek looks to bring hot temps as we get closer to the middle of the week. Temps will continue to rise reaching the 90s by Thursday and Friday. The end of the week and the weekend will bring us the next shot of some moisture. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas