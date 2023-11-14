Hello everyone!

Today will continue a warming trend with a partly sunny sky, southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the upper 60’s and 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 70. Tomorrow looks to be nice with the mid to upper 70’s, while Thursday could top out close to 80. Friday will cool back into the low to mid 60’s, while Saturday and Sunday could warm into the low to mid 70’s.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through Friday. A few showers, however, might return by Sunday night.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris