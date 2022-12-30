Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20s. Temps have fallen due to that stationary front that continues to sit across the area. Highs for today will be in the 50’s with a warming trend into the New Year. Conditions will be enjoyable today with the occasional breezy winds between noon and into the early hours of the evening. For this weekend, temps will increase into the upper 60’s with breezy to windy conditions. Rain potential increases for New Year’s Day as another front rolls in. Tracking the potential for some rain showers starting late Sunday and into the morning of Monday. Some temps will fall back into the 40’s for next year but forecasting for another warmup by the end of the next workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas