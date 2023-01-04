Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30s and 20s. Highs for today will be in the 50’s with a warming trend into Friday. Conditions will be enjoyable today with the occasional breezy winds for areas in eastern New Mexico. For the Texas Panhandle, winds will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine as well. Highs will reach the 60’s for Friday followed by a cold front into this weekend. Temps will fall back into the mid 50’s for the weekend. Forecasting some breezy to windy conditions ahead and behind this front. Gusts can be up to 30 mph at times. Note that for the next seven days, temps will still remain above seasonal for this time of year. Additionally, the warm temps will continue into our 8-14 day outlook for the Climate Prediction Center.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas