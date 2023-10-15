Hi everyone!

Today has been a pleasant fall day with sunshine, light winds, and temperatures in the 60’s and low 70’s. Tonight, will be calm and quiet with numbers easing off into the 40’s after midnight. Tomorrow will be warmer with southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, and temperatures warming back into the 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 72. Tuesday and Wednesday look to warm up with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will follow suit with sunshine and unseasonably warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain is expected through the extended period. As a result of the dry conditions, wildfire dangers could be present. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris