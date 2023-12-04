Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cold start as we start the first full week of December. As the day progresses, temperatures will warm up to become above average. Monday’s afternoon temperatures will moderate into the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the High Plains. Mostly sunny skies and light to breezy winds will accompany the mild temperatures this afternoon. Throughout the overnight, we are tracking a weak cold front which will push south. This front will not drastically affect temperatures for tomorrow.

As we wake up on Tuesday morning, temps will linger in the upper 20s and low 30s. The warming trend for the workweek will continue. Temps throughout the week will be in the 60s and low 70s. Along with the mild temperatures, we are tracking dry weather conditions. The dry weather will be due to the strong ridge over our region. On Friday night, we are expecting a trough to move across the area dragging a cold front. This cold front will decrease temperatures into the 40s and bring in blustery conditions. Wind gusts on Saturday could reach up to 35-40 mph. There is a chance for moisture behind the frontal boundary, as well. The latest models are still uncertain with type of precipitation from the event, but the chances for a possible rain and snow mix are starting to align. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel