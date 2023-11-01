Good morning, everyone!

It will be a frigid start for the area. We will have a few temps this morning decrease below freezing. Even with temperatures continuing to linger below average, it will feel slightly warmer than yesterday. For the first afternoon of November 2023, temperatures will moderate into the upper 50s and 60s throughout the High Plains. Along with the mild fall temps, we’re anticipating a gusty day. Wind gusts this afternoon could reach up to 25-30 mph. The high wind conditions are due to a surface high-pressure east of our area and a developing surface trough west of our area. With both the high-pressure system and trough, our pressure gradient over the High Plains will tighten and cause sustained winds between 15-20 mph. We will more than likely have relative humidity values decrease as low as the teens with the gusty winds and dry conditions present this afternoon. Please take precautions this afternoon to prevent any possible wildfires. Disposing of cigarettes properly, avoiding activities with open flames or sparks, and obeying burn bans are just a few ways to prevent wildfires.

As we wake up on Thursday morning, temperatures will linger in the 20s and 30s. Thursday’s afternoon temps will be near seasonal. The warming trend will continue into the weekend. As we begin the next coming week, temps on Sunday are forecasted to top out in the upper 70s with a few possible 80s. As of this time, we are tracking a cold front in the forecast at the beginning of next coming week, which will decrease temps into the 60s for Monday. Unfortunately, the next few days will stay relatively dry and any chance for precipitation remains absent. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel