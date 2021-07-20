Warming trend for the rest of the week with dry conditions

Good morning folks!

We are starting our Tuesday morning with quiet conditions. Very minimal cloud cover across our eastern counties this morning with some mild temps in place. Dewpoints continue to be in the 60s for this morning therefore a slightly humid morning but expect dewpoints to drop into the 50s by this evening. This will allow for a pleasant afternoon as highs across the Panhandle will be in the 80s.

The current pattern that we are in will keep us on the dry side of things. Pattern will begin to switch, and we could see some moisture back into the area by Sunday night. We will continue to monitor that precipitation. As of right now a warming trend will take place as temps will be back to seasonal for the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday.

Maria Pasillas