Good morning, everyone!

It will be a frigid start throughout the High Plains. Morning temperatures will linger in the teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens, therefore, make sure to layer up and stay warm this morning. We are tracking unseasonably cool temperatures for this Monday. Afternoon temperatures will linger in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll have relatively light winds and mostly clear skies accompany the cool temperatures. Dry and quiet weather conditions will persist due to a ridge over the area.

As we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be frigid in the teens and 20s. Day by day, the warming trend for the High Plains will continue. Mild temperatures are anticipated for tomorrow and Wednesday. There is a cold front in the forecast for the middle of the workweek. The front will bring cool temperatures and moisture. Temps will decrease into the upper 40s and 50s on Thursday. The latest models are showing around a 20 percent chance for precipitation on Thursday evening. The models are still uncertain on the type of precipitation the area will expect. There is a possibility for a wintry mix, at this time. We will keep you posted. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel

