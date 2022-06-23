Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The warming trend continues as highs for today will range from the 80s to 100s. Occasionally, though midmorning and into the evening winds could increase and gust up to 25 mph. There is a slim chance for some showers across NW parts of the viewing area, mainly in New Mexico this evening. For the past three days we’ve had some decent rain observations across New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle. In Amarillo, we continue to stay dry but that will change this weekend. There will be a front that will push through the region Saturday into Sunday. This system will drop our temps significantly and will create a chance for wide showers on Sunday. We are still days out from the event but showers across parts of the area will continue through Tuesday. Temps will remain below seasonal for a few days then back to average by the middle of the next work week.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas